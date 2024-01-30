iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 1,595.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metlife Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

BATS:ECH opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.