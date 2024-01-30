iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.60

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as low as $21.94. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 97,840 shares.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
