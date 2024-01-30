iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.60

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as low as $21.94. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 97,840 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,254,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,648 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

