Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 936,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.37.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.