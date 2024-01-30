Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.37.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

