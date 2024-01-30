Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JHG opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

