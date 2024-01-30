JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

