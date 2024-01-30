Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.8 billion-$88.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.0 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.