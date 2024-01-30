Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.
About Kansai Paint
