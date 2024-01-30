Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

