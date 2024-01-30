KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

BEKE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

