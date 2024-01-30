Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Kemper worth $40,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

