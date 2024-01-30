KeyCorp (KEY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

1/26/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/8/2024 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/18/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – KeyCorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

KEY opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

