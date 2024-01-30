Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

