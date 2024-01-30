Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.