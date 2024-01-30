Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

KRP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

