Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

