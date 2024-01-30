Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

