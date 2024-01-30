Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

