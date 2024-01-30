Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.