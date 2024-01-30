Kura Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.60 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

