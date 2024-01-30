L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $210.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

