Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

