Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.66.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
