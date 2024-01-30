Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.09.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

