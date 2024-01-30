Leerink Partnrs Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.