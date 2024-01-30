Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

