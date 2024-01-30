Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.85. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

