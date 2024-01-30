Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

LSPD stock opened at C$25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.12. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$28.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$49,816.90. Also, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

