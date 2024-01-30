Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) vs. JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Financial Comparison

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linamar and JTEKT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 10.00 JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07

JTEKT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linamar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linamar 0 0 2 0 3.00 JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Linamar and JTEKT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Linamar presently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.48%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Linamar is more favorable than JTEKT.

Profitability

This table compares Linamar and JTEKT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linamar N/A N/A N/A JTEKT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Linamar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JTEKT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. JTEKT pays an annual dividend of $72.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 270.4%. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JTEKT pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Linamar beats JTEKT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and units/components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, spider, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley and drive plates; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system, shifters, and solenoid valves. The company also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for the research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers; and heat-resistant lithium-ion capacitors. In addition, it offers ball and roller bearings; and oil seals and precision mechanical equipments. Further, the company provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining and gear skiving centers, and cutting machines. It offers its products under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, South America, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

