Lincoln National Corp Buys 820 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJT opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
