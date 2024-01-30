Lincoln National Corp Buys 820 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.