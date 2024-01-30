Lincoln National Corp Has $689,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 55.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

