Lincoln National Corp Has $743,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

