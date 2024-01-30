Lincoln National Corp Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

