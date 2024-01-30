Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,648 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RYU stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

