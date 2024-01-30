Lincoln National Corp Sells 11,998 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

