Lincoln National Corp Sells 13,168 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

