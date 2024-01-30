Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,218 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.31% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:FCPI opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

