LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Shares Down 4.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
LMP Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Automotive
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.