loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.78 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -3.28 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.22 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -6.14

Profitability

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares loanDepot and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82% Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66%

Volatility and Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.96, meaning that its share price is 596% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 3 0 0 1.75 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.17%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 150.28%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than loanDepot.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats loanDepot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

