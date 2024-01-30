Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 42.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

