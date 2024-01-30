Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 140,260 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 586.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $752.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

