Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 35,280 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINFree Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

