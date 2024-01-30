Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,549 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 33.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

