Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $185,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

