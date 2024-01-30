Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Photronics worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

