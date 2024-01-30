Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 73,046 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OraSure Technologies news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.19. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Featured Stories

