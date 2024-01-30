Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

