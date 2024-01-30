Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

