Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,316,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $275.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

