Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,574 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NMI worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

