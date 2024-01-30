Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

