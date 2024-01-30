Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Manitowoc worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

